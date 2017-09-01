Call for Colton coal mine to get the cut in Qld

PRESERVE: There are concerns about the impact the proposed Colton coal mine would have on the Great Sandy Strait.

MORE than 200 people including scientists, tourism operators and residents gave unanimous support to a resolution calling on the State Government to protect the Fraser Coast and Mary River from the proposed Colton open cut coal mine.

The public meeting, hosted by the Great Sandy Strait Saviours, filled the Eumundi Hall as residents gathered to voice their concern over the controversial mine.

"It is completely unacceptable that an open cut coal mine could be authorised in our sensitive Fraser Coast region without an Environmental Impact Statement. People are genuinely shocked that this could be allowed,” GSSS spokeswoman Liz Diggles said.

The resolution demands the State Government the New Hope Group's authorisation for the mine, declare the Mary and Susan River catchments, relinquish all mining leases within the catchments, and protect the small businesses and employers who rely on the region's pristine beauty.