Call for action after calf attack

ATTACK: A dairy calf was injured in a wild dog attack on a Cedar Pocket farm.

A CEDAR Pocket dairy farmer is calling for action after the latest wild dog attack on one of her calves left it punctured and bleeding on Friday night.

The farmer, who wished not to be named, said she had only just let the calves sleep outside again after losing a sick cow and a calf to wild dogs four weeks ago.

The calves were in a paddock 500m from the house when the four-month-old was set upon, leaving it scratched and with a tooth hole in its back.

While the injured calf luckily survived and is healing, the dairy farmer said the fatal attacks are brutal with the wild dogs mostly 'ripping their victim's back end out'.

ATTACK: A dairy calf was injured in a wild dog attack on a Cedar Pocket farm. Contributed

She said the worrying trend required action from the Gympie Regional Council.

"Stop spending money where it doesn't need it - help the farmers or anyone who lives in the country be rid of these feral animals," she said.

If the problem continues, the concerned farmer said the damage has a knock on effect, where calves lost now affect the number they can breed down the track - also affecting overall numbers.

"Dairying is our business," the farmer said.

"If we lose too many - there goes our business."

The Gympie Times has contacted the Gympie Regional Council and expects a reply during business hours.