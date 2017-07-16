24°
News

Call for action after calf attack

Frances Klein
| 16th Jul 2017 2:58 PM
ATTACK: A dairy calf was injured in a wild dog attack on a Cedar Pocket farm.
ATTACK: A dairy calf was injured in a wild dog attack on a Cedar Pocket farm. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CEDAR Pocket dairy farmer is calling for action after the latest wild dog attack on one of her calves left it punctured and bleeding on Friday night.

The farmer, who wished not to be named, said she had only just let the calves sleep outside again after losing a sick cow and a calf to wild dogs four weeks ago.

The calves were in a paddock 500m from the house when the four-month-old was set upon, leaving it scratched and with a tooth hole in its back.

While the injured calf luckily survived and is healing, the dairy farmer said the fatal attacks are brutal with the wild dogs mostly 'ripping their victim's back end out'.

 

ATTACK: A dairy calf was injured in a wild dog attack on a Cedar Pocket farm.
ATTACK: A dairy calf was injured in a wild dog attack on a Cedar Pocket farm. Contributed

She said the worrying trend required action from the Gympie Regional Council.

"Stop spending money where it doesn't need it - help the farmers or anyone who lives in the country be rid of these feral animals," she said.

If the problem continues, the concerned farmer said the damage has a knock on effect, where calves lost now affect the number they can breed down the track - also affecting overall numbers.

"Dairying is our business," the farmer said.

"If we lose too many - there goes our business."

The Gympie Times has contacted the Gympie Regional Council and expects a reply during business hours.

 

ATTACK: A dairy calf was injured in a wild dog attack on a Cedar Pocket farm.
ATTACK: A dairy calf was injured in a wild dog attack on a Cedar Pocket farm. Contributed
Gympie Times
Meet the Gympie famous Cow and Girl

Meet the Gympie famous Cow and Girl

"He didn't seem to really care - he just sat there and said 'Ok, cool, we're doing this now'.”

Heartfelt thank you from returned Gympie residents

Gympie business couple John and Margaret Cochrane at this year's Show Ball.

Retirees grateful for businesswoman's help

Jaws of life used at Tamaree crash

A person was extracted from a car after it crashed into a tree at Tamaree on Saturday.

A man had suspected spinal injuries from a crash on Nash Rd

Vital community work

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD: Happy to serve are some of the current members: Ray Currie, Brandy Murley, Bronwyn McFarlane and Sue Manton.

Here's a real need for Little Haven in Gympie. Here's why.

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

Little horses will be big hit at Widgee this weekend

BURGER NIGHT: Arjay AND Chais Huskisson both voted chips and burgers the best tucker at the Bushmans Bar last Saturday night.

Widgee hosts miniature horse show

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

What's on the small screen this week

GAME of Thrones finally returns to our screens, kids put their talents on show in a new family program and Claire van der Boom stars in the medical drama Pulse.

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

Rescue workers give the thumbs up after making contact with Stuart Diver beneath the rubble in 2007.

It's been twenty years since Stuart Diver was rescued from Thredbo

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher in the new promo for Star Wars.

A sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

2 defy your expectations!

109 Benson Road, Chatsworth 4570

5 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

Wow! Wow! And Wow! Looking for the WOW factor? Looking for that one property that is a cut above the rest? Then this is the property you have been searching for!

want 2 buy a Mary Valley piece of paradise!

160 Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor 4570

3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Oh yeah, you better believe it, another fantastic property up for sale in the Mary Valley! So picture this, country style western red cedar home, stunning views...

resort living 2 rival the best!

13 Jasmine Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $850,000!

13 Jasmine Avenue Southside exudes class and sophistication of the highest proportions. This architecturally designed luxury residence creates a grand first...

heaps 2 see here!

10 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 1 $275,000!

Upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, front yard, back yard, this double story home has living options and space absolutely everywhere to just simply relax...

just 2 nice and so much space!

58 Fairway Drive, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $355,000!

Looking to buy just a really nice, neat and tidy home on a really nice low maintenance block, in a nice area and for a nice affordable price? Then this is the one!

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

BUILT FROM NATURE - NATURALLY STUNNING !!

21 Johnstone Road, Southside 4570

House 6 4 4 $750,000

Situated on the Southside, this unique and spectacular designed stonemason built home will certainly give you the WOW factor as soon as you step inside and take in...

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

EXTRA RARE! LARGE BLOCKS IN CBD AREA

19 Station Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Presented for sale are these 2 great blocks in Gympie CBD. Situated ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Presented for sale are these 2 great blocks in Gympie CBD. Situated above flood lines are the two blocks lot 540 is 1012m2 and lot 541 is 845.4m2. These freehold...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!