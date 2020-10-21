Calamity on train tracks at Amamoor station

UPDATE 3.15PM: A mechanical fault has been diagnosed as the cause of today’s delayed services on the historic Mary Valley Rattler line, general manager Micheal Green has said.

“A minor mechanical issue affected the turntable at Amamoor this morning which was rectified on site in a short period of time by our rail technicians,” Mr Green said.

Passengers were delayed by 30 minutes and had to be bussed back to town.

Mr Green said this was to prevent further issues with the historic train.

“One of the compressor lines started to fail on the locomotive and to ensure we did not labour the locomotive we transported passengers by coach back to Gympie.

“This is the first time this has occurred since operations recommenced.

“Our technicians have resolved the issues and services will continue to operate as usual.

EARLIER 2.45PM: SERVICES on the historic Mary Valley Rattler stalled today when the train’s Amamoor turntable broke down.

Passengers’ return trip on the tourist line was delayed by at least 30 minutes as staff and volunteers worked to get the turntable back in action.

Eyewitnesses said one of the turntable’s wheels derailed from its track.

The table is needed to spin the steam engine around so it can head back into Gympie.

The Rattler Railway Company has been contacted for comment.

It is not the first time the town’s Rattler turntable has been at the centre of controversy.

In 2018, Imbil residents were left up in arms when the town’s powered turntable motor was removed to Amamoor.

Residents said there had been no consultation before the motor was removed from Imbil’s historic station where the train’s service once ran to.