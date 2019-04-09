Cake, birthday invites banned from public schools

Birthday cake is the torture device of office administrators around the world. Picture: iStock

A Sydney school has banned students from handing out physical birthday party invitations in the playground because it might hurt other children's feelings to miss out.

The invitation ban is the latest in a push by schools to try to remove anything that could be emotionally distressing or pose even a remote safety risk.

Mosman Public School parents say they now have to covertly collect email addresses of their children's friends' parents to invite them to parties and instruct their children not to discuss any planned festivities.

Seven Hills Public School told parents teachers were unable to cut up cakes.

The school instigated the ban after one child was distressed when they were not invited to a classmate's party. But one parent said not getting invited to everything was a normal feeling children had to get used to.

"It is going too far, we have to build resilient kids," she said.

"You (can't) give birthday invitations by paper (at the school), only by email, and you must tell your children not to talk about the party."

A new student who was not aware of the policy was caught handing out physical invitations and had them confiscated by the classroom teacher who gave them back to the child's mother, instructing her to send them to invitees via email.

Seven Hills Public School’s notice.

The school is among others in Sydney which have also banned teachers from cutting up birthday cakes in the classroom because of safety concerns.

Seven Hills West Public School has told parents birthday cakes have to be small and individual in nature because teachers were "unable to cut up cakes".

Candles for birthday cakes have also been banned.

Bardia Public School in Sydney's southwest has also banned teachers from cutting cakes, while Bangor Public School last year said children were not allowed to sit on their parents' laps during a dance concert "due to health and safety regulations".

And, in its risk management plan, Dapto Public School told teachers to "avoid scented perfumes and toiletries that may attract insects and bees," to reduce the risk of allergic reactions to insect bite allergies.