Caitlyn's new single out tomorrow

IT MIGHT be called My Break Up Anthem, but Caitlyn Shadbolt's new single will be bringing country music fans together when it is launched tomorrow.

It will be the first song released from Shadbolt's upcoming debut album, Songs on My Sleeve.

It is a busy start to the year for the 20-year-old music star, who is preparing to take the stage at the CMC Rocks Festival in Ipswich on March 26.

She has also been nominated for Best Australian Female Artist at the CMC Music Awards which will be held on the Gold Coast later this month.

The Gympie artist, who shot to fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2014, said she was particularly looking forward to meeting the Dixie Chicks, who will also play at the festival, as well as Lee Kernaghan and Little Big Town.

"I haven't ever seen the Dixie Chicks live,” Shadbolt said.

"But they were a big influence on me growing up, so it's going to be amazing to actually meet them finally.”