Caitlyn up against country royalty at CMC awards tonight

Caitlyn Shadbolt arrives at the 2018 CMC Music Awards at The Star, Gold Coast. Seanna Cronin

CAITLYN Shadbolt may not have taken home a CMC Music Award last night, but she was still a star at Queensland country music's night of nights.

The Gympie talent was nominated for Female Artist of the Year for the second year in a row. The fan-voted award went to Christie Lamb, who was shocked to win over Kasey Chambers.

Shadbolt and Lamb are both past recipients of CMC's New Artist award and represent the new generation of female country artists.

On the red carpet, the 22-year-old stunned in a gown by Judy Copley. The Sunshine Coast designer was also the woman behind Shadbolt's black tulle dress which turned heads on the CMC red carpet last year.

Keith Urban and Adam Brand were the big winners of the night.

Grafton's all-sister trio The McClymonts hosted the show, which was broadcast live on Foxtel's CMC channel.

Urban took home both the International Artist of the Year and International Video of the Year, his sixth and seventh wins in the categories respectively.

He shares the International Video award with Carrie Underwood for their platinum single The Fighter, a song inspired by Urban's relationship with his wife Nicole Kidman when they first began to date.

Urban accepted both awards via satellite.

"This is a viewer voted award so all you guys out there watching tonight I thank you for voting, it means the world to me,” he said.

"To be in this company too is a huge honour. I know everybody in this category and Kelsea (Ballerini), Darius (Rucker) I think you are there tonight. It's been an incredible year; you guys at CMC thank you.”

Adam Brand also took home two awards for Australian Artist of the Year and Australian Video of the Year for his concert favourite Drunk from his No 1 ARIA country album Get On Your Feet.

Travis Collins beat out country stalwarts Lee Kernaghan and Troy Cassar-Daley to win Male Artist of the Year, while The McClymonts were named Group of the Year for the second year in a row.

Tailgate Drive, the merging of well-known Australian country artists Troy Kemp and Damien Baguley (Viper Creek Band) were awarded The Rob Potts Tribute/CMC New Artist of Year.

CMC Rocks festival-goers will get their chance to see Collins, Lamb, Rucker, Ballerini and more at Willowbank over the next three days.

2018 CMC Music Awards winners:

CMC International Artist of the Year

Keith Urban

CMC Australian Video of the Year

Adam Brand, Drunk

The Rob Potts Tribute/CMC New Artist of the Year

Tailgate Drive

CMC Group or Duo of the Year

The McClymonts

CMC Female Artist of the Year

Christie Lamb

CMC Male Artist of the Year

Travis Collins

CMC Australian Artist of the Year

Adam Brand

ARIA Highest Selling Australian Artist

Lee Kernaghan, The 25th Anniversary Album

ARIA Highest Selling International Album of the Year

Shania Twain, Now