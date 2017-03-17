Caitlyn releases new single today

CAITLYN Shadbolt is back, fresh from writing and recording and ready to share her new music with the world.

Her new single released today, My Breakup Anthem, is the first release from the Gympie country music star's upcoming album, Songs On My Sleeve, and she said it was really self-explanatory.

"The title says it all.

"It's the song about a breakup and it's my breakup anthem,” she said.

The single is just another piece of a hectic period for her with rehearsals, emails, fittings and gigs - and things will get even crazier once the album launches.

Still, despite the chaos of the music industry (which includes a nomination for Best Female Artist at the CMC music awards held next week) she said Gympie was never going to fall through the cracks.

"When the album's released I plan to do a big launch show,” she said.

"Gympie's always been so supportive so I always put the town as a priority.”

She was also eager to Muster up if they came calling.

"I'd love to be back if I'm welcome.”

On the road extensively for the past few months, she has come to appreciate the finer points of home.

"To be honest I always miss home cooked meals because quite often when you're on the road you have sausage rolls for breakfast and you just sort of settle for whatever you can eat.”

Asked about what what she feels her chances were to take home the CMC award, she played the odds.

"I would say one in five,” she said.

"Every female who has been nominated is worthy so you just never know which way it's going to go.

"But whichever way it goes I'll be stoked.”

Having tucked herself away for a while to write, Caitlyn wanted to thank her fans for their patience while she worked.

"When you think about it it's been about a year since my last release.”

With the single out, she said everyone could look forward to the floodgates staying open for a while.

"There will be plenty more music coming their way and we'll see what comes from it.”

For those wondering what the new album holds, she said fans can expect a very personal touch.

"I decided to call the album Songs on My Sleeve because I've co-written every single track, and when I looked back I was like 'man, this is like a dear diary situation'.”