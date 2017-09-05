29°
News

Caitlyn makes the cut in Gympie Power 30

Caitlyn Shadbolt is at number 25 in the Gympie Power 30.
Caitlyn Shadbolt is at number 25 in the Gympie Power 30. Scott Kovacevic
by Donna Jones

IT WAS inevitable Gympie's most recent export, Caitlyn Shadbolt, would make the cut, sliding into position number 25.

Long before she came fifth on reality TV show The X- Factor in 2014, she was fronting the Gympie High School Band, and making a name for herself locally with her powerful country music vocals and guitar.

Since her national exposure, her career has gone from strength to strength starting with an exclusive record deal with ABC/Universal Music Australia in July 2015.

Two of her singles 'Maps Out The Window' and 'Shoot Out The Lights' hit number one on the Country iTunes chart, Airplay chart and CMC Video Charts.

Soon after her self-titled EP was the highest selling CD at the Gympie Music Muster in 2015, taking it into the Top 10 on the Aria Country Albums Chart.

Since then she's been nominated for several Golden Guitars, has performed with country music greats both in Australia and overseas in Nashville, Tennessee, won the CMC New Oz Artist of the Year in 2016 and has performed at two CMC Rocks events with international artists such as the Dixie Chicks, Little Big Town and Kip Moore.

Throughout her career to date, she has been proud to call Gympie home, and extols the virtues of her small town upbringing at every opportunity.

Want to know who else made the Gympie Power 30 list? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE:

Topics:  caitlyn shadbolt country music entertainment gympie power 30 2017

Gympie Times
Social justice on Stacey's radar

Social justice on Stacey's radar

Power 30: Read some of the achievements #24, Stacey Lowe, has to her name.

Instrumental in Gympie music careers

Dr Geoff Walden has been instrumental in helping the careers of many local country music performers.

Power 30: "Dr Rock” secures number 26 in the countdown

Mary St's main advocate

Tony Goodman is a fierce advocator for shopping locally and a member of the Mary Street Traders group.

Power 30: Tony Goodman want's to bring back the heart of Gympie

Jail after Sydney yacht theft and Cooloola Coast arrest

CRIME SCENE: Police declared a crime scene at Double Island Point when the stolen yacht was located by a search aircraft.

French yacht thief jailed but unlikely to pay recovery costs: court

Local Partners