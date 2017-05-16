Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

WIN TICKETS TO CAITLYN'S CONCERT

FOR your chance to win tickets to see Caitlyn Shadbolt's album launch at her exclusive all-ages Gympie concert on Sunday, May 28, for to www.gympietimes.com.au/competitions/

AFTER almost two years since the release of her highly successful self-titled EP, Caitlyn Shadbolt has worked hard to create a new album that truly shows her growth and commitment to the craft.

Songs On My Sleeve, Caitlyn's exciting debut album, will be released on Friday, May 26 via ABC/Universal Music.

To celebrate the release, Caitlyn and her band will perform an exclusive all-ages matinee show at the Heritage Theatre in Gympie on Sunday, May 28 from 3pm.

Born and raised in Gympie Queensland, 21-year-old Caitlyn grew up immersed in music.

A naturally gifted singer, accomplished guitar player and dynamic live performer, Caitlyn has all the qualities that form the basis of a credible and long-lasting career in music.

Songs On My Sleeve is a personal album for Caitlyn, who spent time in her hometown, Sydney, Nashville and Bali penning the songs.

Produced with Andrew Cochrane (Veronicas), it's an album of love, friends and relationship breakups but ultimately delivers some very positive messages.

Songs On My Sleeve is set to surprise and delight and will herald the arrival of this talented songstress in Australia and abroad.

Watch this space, Caitlyn Shadbolt is a rising star in the truest sense.

To purchase tickets to Caitlyn's Gympie concert go to www.caitlynshadbolt.com.