Jawai signs in France

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — FEBRUARY 14: Nate Jawai of the Taipans is seen from behind during the round 18 NBL match between Melbourne United and the Cairns Taipans at Hisense Arena on February 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Star Cairns Taipans centre Nate Jawai will return to Europe for the first time in almost five years after signing a short-term deal with a French club.

The 32-year-old big man will soon join French side Levallois Metropolitans after the Snakes' season finished on Saturday afternoon with a loss to Sydney.

The club, that is based in Levallois-Perret, announced the signing of the Australian Boomer on Monday morning.

The club are in eighth spot on the French ladder with a 10-9 record.

Jawai comes into the team's squad for Mouphtaou Yarou, who recently has had a fractured Achilles heel operated on and is out for the rest of the season.

Jawai has not played in Europe since 2015, when he was on the books of MoraBanc Andorra, and has played his last four campaigns in the NBL - one with Perth and three with Cairns.

Casper Ware of Melbourne (centre) lays up under pressure from Nate Jawai of Cairns (right) during the Round 18 NBL match between Melbourne United and the Cairns Taipans at Melbourne Arena in Melbourne, Thursday, February 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Hamish Blair) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jawai has averaged 11 points, two assists and five rebounds in the 2018-19 NBL season where the club won the wooden spoon

He is now out of contract after completing his three season deal with Cairns.

Rookie Cairns coach Mike Kelly said earlier this month he was keen to bring Jawai back for another season.

Jawai is not the only Taipan finding a new club recently, Melo Trimble will soon depart Cairns to take up his contract in Puerto Rico while Devon Hall is set to return to the NBA G-League.

Trimble was named in the All NBL Second Team on Sunday night.