Lucky bloke's first move after $20m lottery win

A CAIRNS man thought his mates were playing a joke on him when he got a call saying he'd won a whopping $20 million Powerball windfall.

When he realised it was legimitate, there was one thing he wanted to do as soon as he got off the phone: Call his parents.

"I'm calling my parents and telling them they'll be set up for the rest of their lives," he said.

The Far Northerner held the only division-one winning entry across Australia in Thursday night's draw.

The win adds to the Far North's extensive run of lottery luck, which also includes two $40 million wins since 2017.

The $50 million Ipswich Powerball winner was a local grandmother.

"Thank you very much. Oh my god. Are you sure this isn't a joke?" the region's latest winner asked when an official from The Lott first called to break the news.

"Has one of my friends put you up to this?"

"I play off and on, every now and again. I can't believe this.

"I feel like I'm dreaming. Everything feels like a bit of a blur."

The man, who works in the minerals industry, said he would keep working for now but would look to pursue more of his hobbies down the track.

The lucky Cairns winner intends to buy a big property and live off the grid.

"I do get bored easy so I would have to be doing something," he said.

"I'm going to live the great Australian dream and buy myself a big property and live off the grid."

The man bought his ticket online at the thelott.com.

He is the 11th Powerball division-one winner this year.

The Far North's previous biggest wins in recent years were a young Cairns mother who purchased her $40 million-winning Oz Lotto ticket at NewsXpress Cairns Central, and a health worker who won $40 million off a Powerball ticket bought at Edge Hill's newsXpress.

Originally published as Cairns man's first move after learning of $20m lottery win