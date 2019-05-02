Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man charged with assault in Cairns home.
Man charged with assault in Cairns home.
Crime

Man allegedly threatened with knife, boiling water

by Grace Mason
2nd May 2019 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is due to appear in a Cairns court this morning over an incident where a man was allegedly assaulted in his home with a hammer and threatened with boiling water and a knife.

It is alleged the 47-year-old Bungalow man was with two other men who allegedly went to a Woree house on Anderson Rd about 8.30pm on April 28, spoke to the 45-year-old occupant then entered the house.

They allegedly punched him and hit him with a hammer, then threatened him with the knife and water.

It is alleged the trio then stole the mans phone, car keys and bank cards and then fled the scene.

Detectives yesterday arrested the 47-year-old man and charged him with one count each of armed robbery in company, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and in company, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

The man was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

The man sought treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
assault cairns court crime police investigations

Top Stories

    Alleged rape victim in 'horrifying' legal limbo for years

    premium_icon Alleged rape victim in 'horrifying' legal limbo for years

    Crime Trial for 30 rape, torture and bashing charges delayed as alleged victim reveals she has been in legal limbo for three years

    Anning's controversial party buried in Wide Bay preferences

    premium_icon Anning's controversial party buried in Wide Bay preferences

    Politics Senator's conservative group less popular then Greens.

    Perrett, O'Brien welcome animal activists crackdown

    premium_icon Perrett, O'Brien welcome animal activists crackdown

    News Govt's crackdown on animal activists with hefty penalties.

    Love that grew in Gympie cafe still strong after 70 years

    premium_icon Love that grew in Gympie cafe still strong after 70 years

    News 88-year-old Jean Allen remembers the day she met her husband Walter