Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison will arrive in Cairns to an angry welcome on a billboard.
Scott Morrison will arrive in Cairns to an angry welcome on a billboard.
Politics

Billboard's angry welcome to Scott Morrison

by Chris Calcino
8th Aug 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR hopes a billboard to-do list for the Prime Minister will turn heads during COAG.

Digital advertising at the corner of Abbott and Spence streets will outline three key areas requiring attention.

A Labor-funded billboard will be turning heads in the Cairns CBD to coincide with the COAG meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A Labor-funded billboard will be turning heads in the Cairns CBD to coincide with the COAG meeting at the Cairns Convention Centre. PICTURE: SUPPLIED


It will call for Captain Cook Hwy upgrades to be brought forward, an end to the four-year delay for Southern Access Rd upgrades, and to fix the Cairns Hospital emergency department.

"Before the election, Warren Entsch and Scott Morrison promised to build the roads that we need," Cairns-based Senator Nita Green said.

"They won the election, and now they have to deliver."

More Stories

billboards editors picks politics prime minister scott morrison

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    COURT: Two people due to appear in the Gympie court today

    premium_icon COURT: Two people due to appear in the Gympie court today

    News Two people will front Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

    premium_icon Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

    News He had driven to the duck ponds to use the toilet.

    OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

    premium_icon OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

    News Slowing down for schools is more than just the law, it saves lives