Cafe signs get the boot in temper tantrum

A LAD kicked out at a bunch of signs at an Ipswich café in a temper tantrum outburst when walking with mates late at night.

But the damage done brought out the police dog squad which was quickly on his tail - sniffing him down to a nearby house.

Suffering a few cuts to his hand and a limp to one leg, the offender Tyson John Vaughan told police he was feeling emotional at the time he smashed the Windbreak signs outside the Wild Rose Cottage Café.

Vaughan aged 20, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to wilfully destroying shop fittings at Eastern Heights on March 30; and failing to attend court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the incident took place just before 11pm on Blackstone Road with Yamanto police receiving phone calls about males damaging property.

Some broken Wild Turkey bottles were seen and five Windbreak signs at the café destroyed.

He said the dog squad was deployed and tracked Vaughan to a house on Blackstone Road.

"Police saw cuts to his knuckles on his right hand, he was limping and had dirt on his feet," Sgt Caldwell said.

"There were multiple people there.

"He began kicking the signs destroying all five. Says he was down the street and feeling emotional and angry due to personal issues.

"He also punched a wall in the house."

Vaughan also appeared in court on driving offences.

Magistrate David Shepherd said it was deplorable and ordered that he complete 120 hours of unpaid community service work.

Vaughan agreed, saying he'd done such an order before.