Cadbury will be launching the World’s First Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Printer this Sunday. Source: Cadbury
Offbeat

Cadbury’s World Chocolate Day surprise

by Cassandra Kopp
7th Jul 2019 12:08 PM

Sunday, July 7, marks an auspicious and highly regarded celebration - World Chocolate Day.

To honour said special occasion, Cadbury will be launching the World's First Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Printer and treating Melburnians to something fun, delicious and highly Instagrammable.

Cadbury will offer chocolate-lovers the chance to be among the first to take away their very own personal selection of 3D printed chocolate pieces built from layer upon layer of delicious Cadbury Dairy milk chocolate.

Will you be indulging in some Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate this World Chocolate Day? Source: Cadbury
World Chocolate Day gives you every excuse to eat all the chocolatey goodness you deserve. Source: Cadbury
Who's already drooling?

By simply visiting the Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Chocolate Printer at Myer Chadstone, Melbourne folks will be able to purchase 3D printed chocolate charms that feature a selection of letters, shapes and iconic Australian symbols like kangaroos and thongs.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be launching the world's first Cadbury Dairy Milk 3D Printer, in celebration of World Chocolate Day. Cadbury Dairy Milk is Australia's most loved chocolate brand and we are so excited to be able to share an entirely new way to enjoy it with Australians" said Katrina Watson, Marketing Manager from the Cadbury Dairy Milk team.

Get your hands on some deliciously 3D printed Aussie charms this World Chocolate Day. Source: Cadbury
The unique printer, an impressive piece of technological innovation, has made the trip to the other side of the world, travelling all the way from the UK, for its debut in Melbourne for World Chocolate Day.

This special opportunity is available while stocks last, from World Chocolate Day on 7 July, to 28 July 2019.

The World's First Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate 3D printed charms will start from $8.00 for a set of two, or $15.00 for a set of four charms.

Aussies across the country are expected to share up to 200,000 blocks of Cadbury dairy milk chocolate this World Chocolate Day. Will you be amongst those indulging?

