Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Caboolture cafe clocks double win after Scratch-Its players clean up big
Caboolture cafe clocks double win after Scratch-Its players clean up big
Offbeat

Caboolture husband ‘off the hook’ after wife’s windfall

22nd Sep 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture woman is revelling in a $10,000 win after what she called "the worst week".

The top prize-winning $1 Instant Scratch-Its Tic Tac Go was purchased at SG Bakery Café at Pumicestone Shopping Centre, Caboolture.

The woman said she was still buzzing from the win.

"I scratched the ticket yesterday afternoon," she said.

"I was sitting down for a coffee and one by one I scratched the symbols.

"I couldn't believe it.

"I'd had the worst start to the week. It had been terrible, so you can just imagine how much this cheered me up.

"It was so, so nice. It's going to turn my week around in a big way.

"I couldn't be more grateful."

When asked how she planned to enjoy her prize, she had one thing in mind.

"Well there's a big pile of dirt that's been in my front yard for months," she began to explain.

"My husband has been promising me for almost a year that he will do some landscaping.

"Now I will just pay someone to do it!

"My husband is going to be thrilled that he's off the hook."

SG Bakery Café manager Janice Gardiner said it was the second top prize-winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket the outlet had sold in the past week.

"We're certainly on a roll!" she laughed.

"We just sold a top prize winning Live the Life ticket to one of our customers.

"We were so excited about that and it's amazing to do it again.

"It's fantastic to see these prizes go to local and regular customers.

"We certainly hope it continues."

Originally published as Caboolture husband 'off the hook' after wife's windfall

More Stories

offbeat scratch-its winnings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        ‘Mary St landlords have to drop rent’, experts say

        Premium Content ‘Mary St landlords have to drop rent’, experts say

        News Guest speakers say Gympie’s good businesses can’t afford to drop the ball in the...

        Police charge man, 60, over Coast stabbing

        Premium Content Police charge man, 60, over Coast stabbing

        Crime A man will face court after allegedly stabbing another man during a domestic...

        Companies scrambling to house workers for Gympie bypass

        Premium Content Companies scrambling to house workers for Gympie bypass

        News The tight rental market is forcing companies to innovate when it comes to housing...