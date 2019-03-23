Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
With music originally performed by Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Martha Wainwright, The Popes, The Pretenders and more, Mother's Ruin premiered to full houses and critical acclaim at Sydney Festival, Adelaide and Melbourne Cabaret Festivals, Darwin and Brisbane Festival and sold out at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
With music originally performed by Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Martha Wainwright, The Popes, The Pretenders and more, Mother's Ruin premiered to full houses and critical acclaim at Sydney Festival, Adelaide and Melbourne Cabaret Festivals, Darwin and Brisbane Festival and sold out at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
News

Caberet about gin heads to Gympie Civic Centre

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd Mar 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Regional Council, MILKE and blackcat productions in association with The Ginstress, present Mothers Ruin, A Cabaret about Gin, next Saturday in the Gympie Civic Centre.

Rising cabaret stars Maeve Marsden and Libby Wood take us on a sublime musical journey through the history of "mother's ruin”, aka gin.

With music originally performed by Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Martha Wainwright, The Popes, The Pretenders and more, Mother's Ruin premiered to full houses and critical acclaim at Sydney Festival, Adelaide and Melbourne Cabaret Festivals, Darwin and Brisbane Festival and sold out at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tapas and drinks will be available from the bar at 6.30pm. Sponsoring the bar for this event is the South Australian gin distillery, Never Never Distilling Co, which was recently awarded world's best classic gin at the World Gin Awards. Visit qtix.com.au or call the Civic Centre Box Office on 5481 0917.

amy winehouse civic centre entertainment mothers whatson whats on
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Hammers coach forecasts big leap for Gympie club this year

    premium_icon Hammers coach forecasts big leap for Gympie club this year

    Sport 'We're looking good, the boys have been training hard and showing a lot of commitment.'

    • 23rd Mar 2019 3:38 PM
    Where and when to watch Gympie sporting action this weekend

    Where and when to watch Gympie sporting action this weekend

    News We've been blessed with a huge helping of local sporting action.

    MEET THE CATS: New coach, new captains, new expectations

    premium_icon MEET THE CATS: New coach, new captains, new expectations

    News 'This is a respectful team playing for each other.'