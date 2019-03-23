Caberet about gin heads to Gympie Civic Centre

With music originally performed by Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Martha Wainwright, The Popes, The Pretenders and more, Mother's Ruin premiered to full houses and critical acclaim at Sydney Festival, Adelaide and Melbourne Cabaret Festivals, Darwin and Brisbane Festival and sold out at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

With music originally performed by Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Martha Wainwright, The Popes, The Pretenders and more, Mother's Ruin premiered to full houses and critical acclaim at Sydney Festival, Adelaide and Melbourne Cabaret Festivals, Darwin and Brisbane Festival and sold out at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

GYMPIE Regional Council, MILKE and blackcat productions in association with The Ginstress, present Mothers Ruin, A Cabaret about Gin, next Saturday in the Gympie Civic Centre.

Rising cabaret stars Maeve Marsden and Libby Wood take us on a sublime musical journey through the history of "mother's ruin”, aka gin.

With music originally performed by Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, Martha Wainwright, The Popes, The Pretenders and more, Mother's Ruin premiered to full houses and critical acclaim at Sydney Festival, Adelaide and Melbourne Cabaret Festivals, Darwin and Brisbane Festival and sold out at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tapas and drinks will be available from the bar at 6.30pm. Sponsoring the bar for this event is the South Australian gin distillery, Never Never Distilling Co, which was recently awarded world's best classic gin at the World Gin Awards. Visit qtix.com.au or call the Civic Centre Box Office on 5481 0917.