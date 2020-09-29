‘C--- slut’: 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

The man’s “appalling” attack included threatening his mum’s life, calling her a slut and throwing her into a couch. File photo

The man’s “appalling” attack included threatening his mum’s life, calling her a slut and throwing her into a couch. File photo

THE threat of jail time was not enough to deter a young Gympie man from carrying out an “appalling” attack on his mother, threatening her life and calling her a “c--- slut.”

The 22-year-old Gympie man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested last week following reports he had attacked his mother and breached a domestic violence order, while on a suspended sentence with a return to prison warrant.

On September 22, after having a few drinks at a local pub with her son, the victim told police she went home feeling “moderately affected by alcohol” and that he came home later, intoxicated.

The court heard they argued, with him yelling abuse at her, before grabbing her arm and throwing her onto a couch.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The woman tried to run to a phone box outside her unit complex and call police, but he chased after her and stopped her.

She was then able to get to another unit and called for help from there, but he continued abusing her.

The court heard her son broke a wooden table, told her he would “slit her throat” and then called her a “c--- slut.”

The woman said she did not feel safe staying in her home, and the court heard she organised to stay in a shelter that night.

On September 24, police arrested the man, and yesterday he pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order in the Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court heard the man was on a suspended sentence for similar offending, and on a previous occasion he had threatened to burn down her unit, and slid a knife across his throat several times, falsely threatening to take his own life.

When police arrive on that occasion he had superficial cuts to his neck, but told police he wanted to scare and did not want to her hurt himself or anybody.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man his behaviour was “appalling” and said alcohol was no excuse as he was responsible for his actions while under the influence.

The court heard from the man’s defence lawyer that he had little to no recollection of the attack last week, aside from being in a good mood when he was heading home from the pub.

He was also unable to offer an explanation as to how his relationship with his mother had come to this, but it was heard he had grown up being exposed to violence in his home.

Mr Callaghan sentenced the man to 12 months imprisonment, with a parole eligibility date in December, after serving three months in custody.

He also changed the terms of the domestic violence order, and said the man was not to go inside his mother’s house at all, even if she gave consent.