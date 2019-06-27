Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EVENT: One of the stages at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah.
EVENT: One of the stages at the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg
Music

Byron festival more popular than Ed Sheeran, Metallica

Javier Encalada
by
27th Jun 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLUESFEST Byron Bay 2019 was confirmed as the top grossing live event on Pollstar's International Live Box Office charts, confirming its position as one of the world's biggest music festivals.

Bluesfest 2019 ranked in the list above live events by Ed Sheeran, Metallica, Cirque du Soleil and Maroon 5.

The 30th version of the festival, which featured Ben Harper, Norah Jones and Iggy Pop amongst dozens of other performers, grossing AUD $15,670,000.

According to the charts, Bluesfest sold 105,385 tickets during its 2019 five-day event

"It's not every day you wake up to find Bluesfest is on top of the international live music magazine, Pollstar's International Box Office, holding the number one spot as the highest grossing event in the world," Bluesfest director, Peter Noble said on a social media post.

Noble recently revealed that the festival is worth more to the NSW economy than sport and movies.

Attendance at the 2019 festival equalled its crowd numbers for 2015, just slightly below its highest ever crowd, recorded in 2014.

The Tyagarah event is working towards its 2020 edition, which will take place from April 9-13 .

bluesfest2019 northern rivers music festivals pollstar
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Beloved GP retires after a 'wonderful' 30 years in Gympie

    premium_icon Beloved GP retires after a 'wonderful' 30 years in Gympie

    News "I love it and its people and it's given me a wonderful home for my wife and kids.”

    Gympie's new heated pool shuts due to safety concerns

    premium_icon Gympie's new heated pool shuts due to safety concerns

    News The council has engaged a structural engineer to investigate

    WATCH: Gympie idiot busted doing 184km/h in a 90 zone

    premium_icon WATCH: Gympie idiot busted doing 184km/h in a 90 zone

    News The 23-year-old was driving a white Volkswagon Golf