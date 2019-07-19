Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Byron a ‘marquee address’ for retailers

by Alister Thomson
19th Jul 2019 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FASHION and accessories chain Off Ya Tree has leased premises for its first shop in hipster hot spot Byron Bay.

The store, which says it stocks Australia's most extensive range of punk, rockabilly, kustom kulture and metal clothing, has signed a five-year lease with a five-year option for 125sq m at 91 Jonson St. The tenancy forms half of the front building where one tenancy remains available for lease.

The property formerly hosted the Danny Wills Quiksilver store, which vacated the site in March this year.

Byron Bay in northern NSW is a popular place for tourists to visit. Picture: Tim Marsden
Byron Bay in northern NSW is a popular place for tourists to visit. Picture: Tim Marsden


 

The deal was struck at about $1150sq m and Off Ya Tree is expected to open in September or October.

CBRE's Cody Buck, who marketed the property with Kath Vaubell of Byron Bay Property Sales, said there is strong demand for retailers

to establish a presence in Byron Bay.

"A lot of retailers just want to be in Byron," Mr Buck said.

"It is a marquee address."

Quiksilver pro at Duranbah . Byron Bay surfer Danny Wills competes at the Quiksilver Pro at Duranbah in 2009.
Quiksilver pro at Duranbah . Byron Bay surfer Danny Wills competes at the Quiksilver Pro at Duranbah in 2009.


Mr Buck said opportunities to lease retail premises in the Byron market, which is concentrated on Jonson, Lawson and Fletchers streets, are rare.

The new Off Ya Tree premises are 150m from the new Mercato on Byron shopping centre, which opened in April.

The owner of 91 Jonson St is Alain Teurquetil Pty Ltd, linked to Byron Bay investor Alain Teurquetil, which paid $3.275 million for the building in 2011.

Features of the 506sq m site include a modern building fronting Jonson St and rear cottage off Marvell Lane.

Mr Wills, a contestant in the Quiksilver Pro for more than 10 years, with a best third placing and many top-10 placings, opened a second Danny Wills Quiksilver shop at 2 Jonson St in 2012.

byron bay off ya tree retailers shopping

Top Stories

    It was a mistake to elect an all-male Gympie council

    premium_icon It was a mistake to elect an all-male Gympie council

    News They would be less amenable to executive pressures and clique conscription and, hopefully, less willing to endorse decisions without democratic involvement

    Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

    premium_icon Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

    News Should Gympie council ban balloons at all outdoor events?

    GALLERY: 30 photos from Gympie Junior Touch Grand Finals

    premium_icon GALLERY: 30 photos from Gympie Junior Touch Grand Finals

    Community Team photos and action shots from Albert Park

    REVEALED: How to get a job at Gympie's Coffee Club

    premium_icon REVEALED: How to get a job at Gympie's Coffee Club

    News New franchisee says he only wants to employ locals