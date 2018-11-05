Bypass is coming, only 7 Saturdays left to #getitingympie

#GETITINGYMPIE: Gympie Times manager Tracey McKean says there are multiple reasons to shop locally this Christmas.

WHEN construction of the final leg of the Gympie Bypass begins next year it will mark the start of a transformation unlike any other in the history of this region.

Once completed, the Bruce Hwy will no longer go through the heart of Gympie, and while this will impact businesses reliant on through traffic, it will offer opportunities previously unthought of.

This Saturday, to help businesses and this region prepare for the Gympie Bypass transition, The Gympie Times will launch #getitingympie, a campaign to encourage local residents and consumers from beyond this region to "get it in Gympie”.

Research and studies of Australian communities that have already experienced a major highway bypass show those communities usually thrive once traffic is diverted. One New South Wales town grew employment by 21.8 per cent within 10 years of the Bypass opening.

Positioning the Gympie region's business and service sector to capitalise on the Bypass and undergo that same positive transformation is the motivation behind #getitingympie.

There is no better opportunity to harness the spending power of a community than in the lead-up to the biggest shopping time of the year - the countdown to Christmas. Love it or hate it, that time of the year is upon us.

In addition, the Gympie region's outstanding natural attractions - in particular the stunning Cooloola Coast and lush Mary Valley - are driving our flourishing tourism industry; an industry that injects a growing amount of outside dollars into this region.

So we hope our readers will get on board and think twice before travelling to Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast or the internet for their Christmas shopping this year.

Get it in Gympie and experience the benefits of supporting your local community, neighbours, friends, acquaintances and family.