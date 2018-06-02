Menu
Councilor Dan Stewart in Gympie.
Councilor Dan Stewart in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
News

Bypass effort was co-operative, so thank Labor too: Stewart

by Letter to the Editor by Cr Dan Stewart
2nd Jun 2018 9:35 AM

I WOULD like to thank (Wide Bay MP) Llew O'Brien and The Gympie Times for his advocacy in regard to the Cooroy to Curra highway project.

I would also like to thank Wayne Sachs, our local council and the Beattie Labor government for their untiring efforts in the early 2000s to advocate to the reluctant Howard government to plan the project.

In my area, the state Labor government started buying properties and demolishing houses for the Gympie bypass 10 years ago.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announces $800 million in funding has been granted to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie.
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announces $800 million in funding has been granted to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie. Shelley Strachan

We should also thank the Labor state and federal governments for having Section B built and organising funding for Section A. They also ensured funding for the detailed design work for the highway upgrade.

Like any major project, it takes many people from many sides of politics and none, to get going.

Map of Section D of Bruce Hwy bypass
Map of Section D of Bruce Hwy bypass Contributed

It is always a co-operative effort, for all the acrimony there may be at times.

Dan Stewart,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 5

