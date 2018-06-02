Bypass effort was co-operative, so thank Labor too: Stewart
I WOULD like to thank (Wide Bay MP) Llew O'Brien and The Gympie Times for his advocacy in regard to the Cooroy to Curra highway project.
I would also like to thank Wayne Sachs, our local council and the Beattie Labor government for their untiring efforts in the early 2000s to advocate to the reluctant Howard government to plan the project.
In my area, the state Labor government started buying properties and demolishing houses for the Gympie bypass 10 years ago.
We should also thank the Labor state and federal governments for having Section B built and organising funding for Section A. They also ensured funding for the detailed design work for the highway upgrade.
Like any major project, it takes many people from many sides of politics and none, to get going.
It is always a co-operative effort, for all the acrimony there may be at times.
Dan Stewart,
Gympie Regional Councillor Division 5