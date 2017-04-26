Buzz abounds as countdown continues to Rosella festival

IT IS a bit less than three weeks to go before the annual Rosella Festival held on the Petersen farm outside Woolooga.

The festival really gives visitors the chance to see food growing through to the preservation as jams, chutney etc produced on farm in CC's Kitchen.

Cecelia (CC) Petersen said there is a bit of a nervous buzz around as the day draws nearer, but working under pressure can be good.

"The farm is really looking good after the recent rain,” she said. "Crops are going well and Greg is getting things tidied up and everything in place for the big day.”

Ms Petersen said that as she goes around to markets and other "foodie” events there is an increasing awareness among people of where food comes from and how it actually gets on to their plate.

"As I move around the district I do a lot of talking and listening,” she said.

"People are after something different and it is our job as farmers to try to meet that demand. We have to give consumers what they want.”

Ms Petersen said that the local community has got right behind the festival with some locals as well as friends made in the larger region offering to come along and help on the day with any jobs that need doing.

"Something like the festival can create a focal point for a community,” she said. "It is our firm conviction that you have to show someone to be able to change, you can't just tell them.”

The Petersen farm project, including the Rosella festival on May 13, can be regarded as stepping stone to the ultimate dream for the farm.

As explained by CC, the ambition is to provide a full "paddock-to-plate” experience for children (mostly) where a group will visit the farm and see how crops are grown, pick vegetables or fruit, take them back to the on-farm kitchen, prepare and cook and then eat the food overlooking the farm where they all grew - the ultimate in slow food. Always looking on the positive side, Ms Petersen said that it is an exciting time and that the business is poised to grow and develop.

Festival details: 54847323.