Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR SALE: Current owner Lois Irwin at the Verandah Motel soon after it opened in 2017.
FOR SALE: Current owner Lois Irwin at the Verandah Motel soon after it opened in 2017. Renee Albrecht
News

Buy your own motel in the heart of Gympie for $1.4 million

by Donna Jones
28th Jan 2019 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Verandah Motel in Gympie is for sale.

The business, which opened in January 2017, took four years of careful planning and building to bring to life.

It has been listed with online Brisbane sales group, Resort Brokers for just under $1.4 million walk in, walk out.

The boutique-style motel on the corner of Horseshoe Bend and Ray St consists of eight modern rooms - a twin single, a wheelchair friendly/family room with connecting door to the king room and five standard queen rooms.

In addition to the eight modern and well-appointed rooms, the owner had the original Queenslander cottage on the block moved and modified and it now serves as the reception and owner/manager's residence.

The listing mentions "since opening its doors, the motel has traded successfully and is still improving with the last quarter (July, August, September) the best ever yet at $80,000 plus."

Among the features listed are:

  • Live off-site and rent out cottage
  • Great position
  • Turnover still increasing

The agent for the motel is Lindsay Cooper, who has worked for Resort Brokers for 14 years.

business for sale gympie business motel sale property sales
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie business among nation's top 50 sales offices

    Gympie business among nation's top 50 sales offices

    News LOCAL real estate sales office agents2go has secured a position in the Real Estate Business Top 50 Sales Offices for 2019.

    • 28th Jan 2019 10:12 AM
    DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    premium_icon DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    News 'Devastating' and 'crazy' - local residents come to grips with news

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
    This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    premium_icon This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    News BoM forecaster: "There is nothing on the horizon that will help us”

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    News Lump of concrete thrown through house under construction