Buy your own motel in the heart of Gympie for $1.4 million

FOR SALE: Current owner Lois Irwin at the Verandah Motel soon after it opened in 2017. Renee Albrecht

THE Verandah Motel in Gympie is for sale.

The business, which opened in January 2017, took four years of careful planning and building to bring to life.

It has been listed with online Brisbane sales group, Resort Brokers for just under $1.4 million walk in, walk out.

The boutique-style motel on the corner of Horseshoe Bend and Ray St consists of eight modern rooms - a twin single, a wheelchair friendly/family room with connecting door to the king room and five standard queen rooms.

In addition to the eight modern and well-appointed rooms, the owner had the original Queenslander cottage on the block moved and modified and it now serves as the reception and owner/manager's residence.

The listing mentions "since opening its doors, the motel has traded successfully and is still improving with the last quarter (July, August, September) the best ever yet at $80,000 plus."

Among the features listed are:

Live off-site and rent out cottage

Great position

Turnover still increasing

The agent for the motel is Lindsay Cooper, who has worked for Resort Brokers for 14 years.