Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
American slice, Margaret St, owner Matt Conroy with staff member Paige Avent. The business is for sale for $99,000 and the building is for sale for $495,000.
American slice, Margaret St, owner Matt Conroy with staff member Paige Avent. The business is for sale for $99,000 and the building is for sale for $495,000. Bev Lacey
Business

All the pizza you can eat for $99,000

Michael Nolan
by
30th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA pizza lovers can buy a life-time supply of their favourite cheesy dinner with American Slice on the market for $99,000.

Located in the heart of the CBD, the store specialises in massive 18-inch, hand-crafted pizzas.

It comes with a team of fully-trained staff, strong earnings, an Uber Eats contract and a modern fit-out.

American Slice is popular with Toowoomba revellers and overflows with customers on Friday and Saturday nights.

The sale listing comes about 12 months after the store had a significant re-branding and renovation.

Its Margaret St building is also for sale, at $495,000.

american slice toowoomba pizza toowoomba business toowoomba business for sale toowoomba restaurants
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Four to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Four to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today

    News A list of those required to attend Gympie Magistrates Court today

    • 30th Jul 2019 8:04 AM
    RSL 'sorry' over Gympie veteran's data breach

    premium_icon RSL 'sorry' over Gympie veteran's data breach

    News Human error blamed after complaints of scam emails and phone fears

    Rattler plan divides community

    premium_icon Rattler plan divides community

    Council News Questions arise over future of heritage precinct.

    Angler 'disgusted' by decaying crab pots in Coast creek

    premium_icon Angler 'disgusted' by decaying crab pots in Coast creek

    News They were littering the bottom of the creek.