Butterfly invasion continues across Gympie region

Swarms of blue tiger butterflies have been moving through the Gympie region. Picture: Peter Holt

STEPPING outside or driving along any Gympie region road at the moment you will notice continuous clouds of beautiful blue tiger butterflies.

The are migrating after breeding up in huge numbers because of the rains that came on the heels of the drought across south east Queensland.

They are beautiful but it is almost distressing to see so many of them stuck to the grills of cars and dead on the road.

There’s nothing we can do really, but it’s distressing nevertheless.

There is something about butterflies that takes us to a better place.

They evoke feelings of reassurance, hope, love and new beginnings with their delicate beauty.

They are a stunning example of mother nature in a time of fear, frustration, uncertainty and loneliness.

Entomologist Michelle Gleeson said the butterflies fly north in autumn in search of over-wintering sites, where they wait out the cooler months huddled together on trees and vines in dry gullies and creek banks.

A bit like us really, except we are waiting out the coronavirus, huddled separately in our bunkers. The butterflies will move on soon, but they will leave in their wake a reminder that life is good, and there so much beauty and wonder to be found in this world