Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLUTTERING BUTTERFLIES: The Blue Tiger Butterfly also known as Tirumala Hamata. Photo: File
FLUTTERING BUTTERFLIES: The Blue Tiger Butterfly also known as Tirumala Hamata. Photo: File
News

Why we're seeing swarms of blue butterflies on the Coast

Stuart Fast
9th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU have noticed large numbers of blue butterflies around the Fraser Coast, you are not alone.

These butterflies are blue tigers, scientifically known as Tirumala hamata.

This butterfly is widespread in Australia and occurs along coastal Queensland, as well as in other parts of Australia.

Senior curator of the Insects and Biodiversity Program at the Queensland Museum, Dr Chris Burwell, said there was a combination of factors as to why residents were seeing the large number of butterflies.

He said Queensland has had a prolonged period of dry weather followed by a recent period of very good rainfall that meant there was suddenly a lot of new plant life and food for butterfly caterpillars.

The flights of blue tiger butterflies prove to be a welcome distraction in these tough times.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie court: Trapped boy’s home invasion ‘terror’

        premium_icon Gympie court: Trapped boy’s home invasion ‘terror’

        News GYMPIE District Court has heard of a trapped teenager’s “terror” during an armed home invasion by two men who “meant no harm.”

        • 9th Apr 2020 9:08 AM
        Gympie’s Tesla electric car revolution

        premium_icon Gympie’s Tesla electric car revolution

        News THERE will be no queuing up for Gympie’s three Tesla electric car owners as the...

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim

        Why ‘Uber Bob’ cocaine case has been pushed back

        premium_icon Why ‘Uber Bob’ cocaine case has been pushed back

        Crime Robert ‘Uber Bob’ Pearson has cocaine trafficking case delayed