Busy first term at Kandanga State School

Contributed | 31st Mar 2017 12:00 PM

TERM one has certainly been a busy one at Kandanga State School.

With the two junior classes studying living things, the students recently enjoyed some hands-on learning with a visit from 'Geckos Wildlife'.

The students thoroughly relished this up-close visit with a variety of native animals including possums, frogs, snakes, an owl, squirrel gliders and even a crocodile.

In sporting news, the school recently held its inter-house swimming carnival to highlight the success of its swimming program.

The inter-house carnival was a showcase for the fantastic progress that all of the students have made over this first term and instead of age-group champions, medallions were awarded for the most improved swimmer in each year level.

Congratulations to the students from Flinders house who were victorious over their Cook counterparts.

Topics:  community news gympie kandanga state school school news

