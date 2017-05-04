Busy early morning for Gympie police and ambos

GYMPIE police were called to a disturbance outside the Gympie Muster Inn at 1.30am this morning involving three men struggling on the footpath.

The men were separated, but one man, a 44 year-old from Gympie, allegedly became aggressive towards police, a police spokesman said.

On his arrest he reportedly resisted getting in the car before being taken to Gympie Hospital with heart complaints.

A woman in her 40s was taken to the Gympie Hospital this morning after an early morning crash on Gympie-Kin Kin Rd.

Paramedics and Queensland and Emergency Fire officers were called to the single vehicle crash at 5.40am this morning.

The woman was reportedly suffering rib pain and the car had significant damage.

She was in a stable condition.

Gympie paramedics were also called to a Curra property to treat a man bitten by a dog just after 7am.

The man, in his 50s, was taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital with a wounded hand.