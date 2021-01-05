BUSTED: Police find marijuana plant in 63yo’s veggie garden

Leonie Buchanan was busted growing a weed plant in her backyard. Picture: Facebook

Leonie Buchanan was busted growing a weed plant in her backyard. Picture: Facebook

A Gympie mother of three has pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug after she was caught with a marijuana plant growing in her backyard vegetable garden.

Leonie Ann Buchanan, 63, admitted the plant was hers after police found it growing next to a tomato bush.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell told Gympie Magistrates Court the plant was about 50cm high.

“She could offer no reason for having the plant,” Sergeant Campbell said.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Buchanan used marijuana only on occasions and suffered from depression and anxiety.

“She’s dealt with a substantial amount of grief over the past few years, her mother and partner as well as other close relatives have died in fairly quick succession,” Mr Anderson said.

“My client has limited history and I seek that no conviction be recorded.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Buchanan $150 and no conviction was recorded.

