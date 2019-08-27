Menu
ON CAMERA: Central Queensland man was caught out urinating on neighbours yard. (File image)
BUSTED: Neighbours install CCTV to catch man's gross act

Kristen Booth
27th Aug 2019 6:40 PM
A 57-YEAR-OLD man was caught pouring urine on his neighbours yard as payback for an ongoing dispute, Police Prosecutor Kevin Ongheen said.

Hidden camera footage captured Christopher Kenneth Hogan pouring large bottles of liquid onto the ground on five occasions between June and August, usually at night time.

Mr Ongheen said these included one occasion where he exposed himself and urinated directly on the ground at the Gemfields residence.

Mr Hogan pleaded guilty to five counts of general littering at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

Mr Ongheen said Mr Hogan had been detected of illegally dumping waste, which led his neighbour to become suspicious and install CCTV.

Police investigations resulted in a search of Mr Hogan's home, which found the substance was human urine.

Mr Hogan entered into a $300 bond to be of good behaviour for 10 months.

Police are warning residents to refrain from the illegal dumping of rubbish across the region.

