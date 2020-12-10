BUSTED: Man caught with bong and scissors faces court

After police searched his address and found a pipe and scissors, the Gympie region man appeared in court on Monday. Photo: Facebook

A GYMPIE region man was caught with a water pipe and scissors used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug by local police.

Gabe Ian Tickner was charged on November 17 this year and pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor sergeant Michelle Campbell said police attended an address to speak with another person at 9.20am.

"While they were there, they had cause to speak to the defendant and they had cause to conduct an emergency search," sergeant Campbell said.

"The defendant declared he had a bong in his bedroom that was subsequently located by police.

"Police also located a pair of scissors next to that item and those items were seized."

Magistrate Graham Hillan said he had gone through Tickner's criminal history and found he had similar matters, with the most recent occurring in January.

"For the offence a conviction is recorded, you are convicted and fined $400," Mr Hillan said.

"I order the property seized be forfeited."