Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
After police searched his address and found a pipe and scissors, the Gympie region man appeared in court on Monday. Photo: Facebook
After police searched his address and found a pipe and scissors, the Gympie region man appeared in court on Monday. Photo: Facebook
News

BUSTED: Man caught with bong and scissors faces court

Kristen Camp
10th Dec 2020 12:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE region man was caught with a water pipe and scissors used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug by local police.

Gabe Ian Tickner was charged on November 17 this year and pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor sergeant Michelle Campbell said police attended an address to speak with another person at 9.20am.

"While they were there, they had cause to speak to the defendant and they had cause to conduct an emergency search," sergeant Campbell said.

"The defendant declared he had a bong in his bedroom that was subsequently located by police.

"Police also located a pair of scissors next to that item and those items were seized."

Magistrate Graham Hillan said he had gone through Tickner's criminal history and found he had similar matters, with the most recent occurring in January.

"For the offence a conviction is recorded, you are convicted and fined $400," Mr Hillan said.

"I order the property seized be forfeited."

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Gympie’s 29 best and fairest female athletes of 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Gympie’s 29 best and fairest female athletes of 2020

        News Here’s a look at the standouts of women’s sport in Gympie this year.

        Bushfires still burning on island, but conditions easing

        Premium Content Bushfires still burning on island, but conditions easing

        News Those on the island are urged to stay informed about conditions

        Driver rushed to hospital after Traveston crash

        Premium Content Driver rushed to hospital after Traveston crash

        News The car reportedly crashed up an embankment at about 11.30am.

        Formal crash driver faces dangerous drive charge

        Premium Content Formal crash driver faces dangerous drive charge

        Crime Man faces court after police say he was doing a burnout at a formal