BUSTED: Four Gympie drink or drug drivers face court

Allan Phillip Warren, 32, was caught sitting in the driver's seat of his car with the ignition on and engine running while more than twice the legal driving limit.

Allan Phillip Warren, 32, was caught sitting in the driver's seat of his car with the ignition on and engine running while more than twice the legal driving limit.

A Gympie man who sat in the driver’s seat of his car with the ignition on and engine running while more than twice the legal driving limit has paid the price in court.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Allan Phillip Warren, 32, was one of at least four people to be sentenced for or plead guilty to drink or drug driving in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Prosecuting Sergeant Michael Phillips told the court police found Warren in his car out the back of Charlie’s Hotel on Nash St just after 3am on January 31.

Officers noticed the car had its ignition on and the engine running as Warren sat in the driver’s seat, and he was breath tested shortly after.

Warren blew .117 and remained cooperative with police, acknowledging he shouldn’t have been in driver’s seat with engine on.

In court this week Warren said he “should have walked home”.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Warren $300 and banned him from driving for three months, but a conviction was not recorded against him.

Tre William Dean Goddard, 18, blew .094 while on a provisional licence when he was stopped at McLeod Lane on January 15.

Goddard said he had been drinking with mates after attending another mate’s funeral.

He was fined $400 and banned from driving for three months, with no conviction recorded.

Kyle Alan Thomas Goodworth, 24, had methamphetamine in his system when he was driving a motorboat at Inskip Point on November 28 last year.

Mr Callaghan noted Goodworth’s licence would not be taken from him because he was behind the wheel of a vessel at the time, not a car.

Goodworth was still fined $150 but no conviction was recorded against him.

Gavin Kenneth Christensen pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his system at Curra on September 8 last year. His matter was adjourned for sentencing on March 4.