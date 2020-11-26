Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives have shut down a major drug trafficking operation in the South Burnett. Photo/File
Detectives have shut down a major drug trafficking operation in the South Burnett. Photo/File
Crime

BUSTED: Detectives uncover meth trafficking operation

Tristan Evert
25th Nov 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have closed a drug trafficking network in the South Burnett following an eight-month operation targeting ice in the community.

Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) launched Operation Volta in March, focusing on the supply chain of Methylamphetamine in local communities.

Yesterday November 24 detectives executed a search warrant in Kingaroy and arrested a man and a woman involved in the alleged trafficking operation. A third person remains outstanding.

It is alleged the three were involved in trafficking quantities of ice from Brisbane and supplying it within South Burnett communities over the past eight-months.

Officers seized a quantity of ice, drug paraphernalia and cash during the operation.

A 30-year-old Kingaroy man was charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, 209 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one count of possessing anything used in a commission of a crime and one count of receiving property from trafficking.

He will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on November 25.

A 59-year-old Kingaroy woman was charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, 28 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of receiving property from trafficking.

She appeared before the Kingaroy Magistrates Court yesterday (November 24) and was granted conditional bail to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 1, 2021.

Police investigations are continuing.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police murgon magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ve loved it to the end’: Dr Day retires after 40 years

        Premium Content ‘I’ve loved it to the end’: Dr Day retires after 40 years

        News He is Gympie’s longest serving GP, and on the eve of his well deserved retirement, he shares with us his most precious memories, mentors, relationships and...

        One person in hospital after Tin Can Bay crash

        Premium Content One person in hospital after Tin Can Bay crash

        News The two-car crash happened on Tin Can Bay Rd and Bayside Rd this morning.

        Changing conditions bring relief to those fighting fires

        Premium Content Changing conditions bring relief to those fighting fires

        Environment The fire response is being co-ordinated by an incident management team

        Grisly and shocking: Coast’s houses of death revealed

        Premium Content Grisly and shocking: Coast’s houses of death revealed

        Crime Here are the houses of death that stained the Coast’s history