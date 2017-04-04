Busted asleep with a weapon on his lap

A TRUCK driver caught asleep in his car with a knife on his lap has been fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday police found Widgee Crossing resident David Boyd Cullen asleep at the wheel of his parked car, with his window down and a restricted weapon in his lap in December 2017.

A search of the 31-year-old and the car uncovered another restricted knife, a balaclava, screwdriver and drugs, including 1.19g of MDMA (ecstacy) in powder form, and 1.94g in tablet form.

A utensil used to smoke drugs was also found.

Mr Cullen, a truck driver by occupation, was also convicted of driving while his licence was suspended.

He pleaded guilty to eight charges, including possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, unlawful possession of weapons category A, B or M, contravene direction or requirement of police, unlawful use of motor vehicle, and possession of a knife in a public place.