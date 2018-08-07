Menu
USED: A Dagun woman was caught in Maryborough with two used hypodermic needles which had not been disposed of properly. Contributed
News

BUSTED: A bad time for needle user to be 'lazy'

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
DAGUN woman Danni Lee Cummings was in the wrong place at the wrong time when police executed a search warrant at a Maryborough address she was visiting, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told Cummings, 38, was in Maryborough on June 29, when police executed the warrant.

They found two used needles in her bag and she told them she had used them to administer speed, the court was told.

They also found a sharps kit in the same bag, an item she might have used in order to avoid the charge she faced.

She told police she had not used it for the needles because she "must have been lazy.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined her $500.

amphetamine dagun gympie court gympie crime maryborough speed syringes
Gympie Times

