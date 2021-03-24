BUSTED: 8 Gympie men and women caught drink or drug driving

Joshua Beau Searle, 23, was one of eight people to face a Gympie court for drink or drug driving recently.

Every second Thursday, Gympie Magistrate Court deals with a range of Gympie region men and women who have been caught by police driving illegally.

Eight people faced the court for these offence types during last Thursday’s sittings.

A 55-year-old man copped a huge fine after he was caught driving under the influence twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach.

He entered guilty pleas for two charges of driving under the influence of liquor (blood alcohol over .150), the first of which occurring on 22 February and the second on 2 March.

Prosecuting Sergeant Melissa Campbell told the court police were called after a witness saw the man “staggering to his vehicle” outside the Rainbow Beach Surf Club at about 4pm on the first offence date.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said both the man’s readings were “disturbingly high”.

He was fined a total of $2200 and banned from driving for a year.

Joshua Beau Searle, 23, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit (blood-alcohol reading between .100 and .150), failing to comply with a condition of his driver’s licence and failing to ensure each passenger aged 16 or older in his car was fitted with an approved seat belt.

Searle was fined $1200 and banned from driving for six months.

James Steven Maden, 31, blew .090 after he was caught driving on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil on February 19.

Maden pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit and was banned from driving for three months with a $500 fine.

Jack Joseph McFarland, 34, drove over the general alcohol limit (between .050 and .100) at Victory Heights on February 18. He was fined $500 and banned from driving for one month.

Ethan John Davis, 20, was caught driving over the middle alcohol limit while on a provisional licence at Rainbow Beach on February 13.

Davis was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for five months.

Matthew Richard Charles Salter, 34, drove over the middle alcohol limit at Two Mile on February 20. Salter was fined $700 and banned from driving for 10 months.

Jamie Luke Alford, 34, had methamphetamine in his saliva when he was pulled over on a provisional licence on Channon St on January 30.

Mr Fowler noted Alford had a history of “numerous drug offences” and had previously been given probation.

Alford was sentenced to 14 days’ jail suspended immediately for six months, and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Jasmine Natalie Curtis, 21, was caught driving over the middle alcohol limit on a probationary licence on the Bruce Highway on January 23. She was fined $900 and banned from driving for eight months.