BUSTED: 10 Gympie drink, drug drivers face court

The latest batch of drink and drug drivers have fronted Gympie Magistrates Court.

The latest batch of drink and drug drivers have fronted Gympie Magistrates Court. Supplied

A MAN whose drink driving resulted in a car accident just before Christmas was one of a number of people who faced Gympie Magistrates Court for drink and drug driving offences yesterday.

Stephen Kent Smith, 53, was involved in a single vehicle car crash on Sandy Creek Rd in Downsfield last December.

Smith was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, but subsequent breath tests returned a BAC of .083.

He told the court he had pulled his car over and drunk six cans of XXXX to treat an onset of anxiety, but Mr Callaghan told him he "didn't understand” the decision to stop and drink the beers halfway through his drive.

He was fined $400 and disqualified for three months with no conviction recorded.

Shawn Jason Edwards, 47, made a "miscalculation” that cost him $150 yesterday for driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard Edwards had consumed just two beers when he was stopped by police on Carlo Rd at Rainbow Beach on December 30, and blew .051.

"I would never have gone out there if I thought I was over; if I thought I was over I would have waited another half an hour,” Edwards told Magistrate Chris Callaghan.

Mr Callaghan noted Edwards' "very low reading” in disqualifying him from driving for one month, on top of the fine. No conviction was recorded.

The result was not quite as lenient for Benjamin William Brasington, 39, who blew .134 on an expired licence when he was stopped in Gympie last month.

He was disqualified for nine months and fined $1000, with convictions recorded due to a previous drink driving offence in December 2014.

Heidi Goodwyn, 43, pleaded guilty to having the presence of methylamphetamine and cannabis in her saliva after a drug test at North Deep Creek last July.

She received a $300 fine and a six month disqualification with convictions recorded, but no allegation of being adversely affected by the drugs.

Dana Maree Healy, 22, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit after she blew .086 at Monkland last month.

She was disqualified for two months and fined $400, and convictions were not recorded.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court, April 1

Luke Robert Pekar, 23, of Jones Hill was caught driving drug affected at Mooloolaba. Pekar was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Caloundra Magistrates Court, April 2 and 3

Jason Dwayne Bartz, 44, of Caloundra West recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.066 at Fraser Island. Bartz was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Noosa Magistrates Court, April 2

Leslie John Noel Jarrett, 24, of Tewantin was caught driving drug affected at Federal. Jarrett was sentenced to three months' imprisonment (parole date 30/4/19), and disqualified from driving for nine months.

James Robert Host, 47, of Noosaville was caught driving drug affected at Cooroy. Host was fined $350 and disqualified from diving for one month.

Wayne Clifford Norman, 47, of Eumundi was caught driving drug affected at Cooroy. Norman was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.