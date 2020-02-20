Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
News

BUST: $2m in drugs, $200k cash found in spare tyre

by TESS IKONOMOU
20th Feb 2020 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

Townsville man Leslie Gordon Sharp, 52, and Logan man Paul Lindsay Barclay, 52, have been charged with 10 offences, five each for trafficking and possessing drugs.

Police will allege yesterday afternoon at Home Hill detectives intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search where they located 1.93 kilograms of methylamphetamine and $198,802 in cash, as well as 635 grams of cannabis.

 

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

 

It will be alleged the meth was found inside the spare tyre of the car.

Sharp will appear tomorrow in the Townsville Magistrates Court after an adjournment today. No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

Barclay will be mentioned in court on Friday, he was remanded in custody today.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant OIC of the Major and Organised Crime Squad Chris Caswell said the estimated street value of the drugs seized were $1.9 million.

"It's a significant impact for Townsville and the greater North Queensland region to remove that amount of dangerous drugs from the streets," he said.

bust cash drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Focus of bushfire probe will get states offside

        premium_icon Focus of bushfire probe will get states offside

        News The PM is expected today to reveal the terms of reference for a royal commission into the nation’s bushfire season — and they’re set to rankle the states.

        Make a complaint: MP urges action on false builder stat decs

        premium_icon Make a complaint: MP urges action on false builder stat decs

        News 'I'm not going to stop until I get someone to listen'

        Gympie family returns home after coronavirus scare

        premium_icon Gympie family returns home after coronavirus scare

        News Two weeks of white masks, medical checks and “cabin fever” followed evacuation from...

        Bay couple jailed over ‘inhumane’ Esky death

        premium_icon Bay couple jailed over ‘inhumane’ Esky death

        News The three men who subjected slain Gold Coast drug dealer Shaun Barker to brutal...