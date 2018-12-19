Businessman's heartache amidst drink driving shame

Imbil Town and Country Bakery owner Michael James Potter pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Imbil Town and Country Bakery owner Michael James Potter pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to drink driving. Arthur Gorrie

A BAKER had recently watched his younger sister die and had started a business at the time a drunken decision nearly cost him and five others their livelihoods.

Michael James Potter told the Caloundra Magistrates Court he made no excuse for his behaviour on November 20, but shared his heartache for a lost loved one as he pleaded guilty to drink driving over the general alcohol limit.

Potter told the court he had not eaten throughout a 17-hour shift at his recently-opened Imbil Town and Country Bakery on Yabba Creek Rd before he got behind the wheel for the one-hour drive home on November 20.

When police pulled him over for a roadside breath test at Booloumba Creek Rd, Cambroon about 8.20pm, Potter blew a blood alcohol concentration of 0.104 - more than twice the legal limit.

Police prosecutor sergeant Vicky Kennedy-Grills told the court a further blood test returned a lower reading of 0.080.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said she was not against a "social drink", but used Potter's case as an example that "drinks never make anything better".

"In our culture, if we are happy we have drinks, if we're sad we have drinks, if there's horses... football... a wedding... baby... engagement, we have drinks," she said.

"They have drinks, get in the car and drive and I end up with everyone in court."

Potter represented himself, and told the court he had "never done anything like this before".

"I employ five staff, their livelihood is dependent on the outcome today," he said, and further explained there was no public transport between his home and job.

Magistrate Tonkin granted Potter's application for a work licence for means of earning a livelihood during the disqualification period, and accepted if she refused it would cause "extreme hardship" for Potter and his family.

"It would be impossible for you to operate," she said.

Potter had lived in the area for about 15 years before he opened the bakery in September after the hinterland township was without one for about 25 years.

He was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.