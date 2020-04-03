Businessman would rather face jail than pay election fine

“WHO am I going to listen to; a doctor or a politician?” said Kin Kin man Dave Horvat who deliberately chose not to vote last weekend.

“My business has just had to close but they expected us to vote? They say ‘We need you to go and vote but we need you to stay home’. Are you freaking kidding me?”

Mr Horvat is angry at what he calls “the hypocrisy” and said if he is issued a fine for not voting he will fight it.

“I’ll go to court and they can lock me up,” he said.

Owner of Hell Town Hotrods Dave Horvat with wife Tanya and son Joseph.

A small businessman, Mr Horvat had the army disposal stores in Gympie for a number of years and also a cafe in Poona.

Mr Horvat and his family had only recently taken over the Hell Town Hotrods cafe but were forced to close when the coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and cafes came into effect.

“What choice did we have, do takeaways? No-one’s going to drive all the way out here for a hotdog and a crumbed sausage.”

It’s not just the ludicrousness of the election that has Mr Horvat angry.

He’s concerned at what will happen after the crisis is over to small businesses like his that have had to close.

“It’s all very well for them to say just open up again, but where’s our start-up money to do it?

“All our food is gone - it’s all perishable. We’re going to need between $5000 and $6000 just to stock up on food and then there’s advertising to let people know we’re back and wages and what have you.

“No-one’s talking about that. No-one’s addressing these issues.”