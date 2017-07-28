26°
Businesses 'won't keep up' with soaring electricity cost

scott kovacevic
| 28th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
SQUEEZED: Soaring electricity costs are putting more pressure on Gympie business owners like McIntosh Meats' Matt Stevenson.
SMALL businesses across Australia are being jolted by skyrocketing electricity prices, and Gympie businesses are not exempt.

McIntosh Meats owner Matt Stevenson said power prices for his business had soared 17% in the past year.

Overall, he was now paying about $400 more every month, which amounted to a $5000 jump over the course of a year.

It was a price hike in line with claims by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell, who has said prices in many states were up by about 20% for businesses.

Mr Stevenson said the rising costs put more pressure on day-to-day business.

"It knocks your cash flow around,” he said.

"You've got to increase your prices to cover it.”

Compounding the problem was that customers were also dealing with their own price hikes at home.

It all ended up in a tight squeeze on the business economy, with Mr Stevenson keeping his own prices as low as possible - and cutting into his own profit margins to do so.

With those eaten into, hiring more staff became even more difficult.

Gympie businessman John Cochrane agreed it was a problem, saying the rising prices were a clear barrier to the region's business growth.

"It's just another disincentive to employ people,” he said.

John Cochrane.
The owner of multiple businesses including Gympie Regional Realty, The Decks restaurant, the Kenilworth Cheese Factory and three dairy farms - all of which had large electricity bills - Mr Cochrane said he had started exploring renewable options in an effort to keep the costs down.

"It all comes out of the profit. We have no choice but to try and invest in solar.”

According to Mr Stevenson, there was little optimism for an immediate solution either.

He said the best hope was increases could be slowed before it became impossible to operate.

"Nobody will be able to keep up with it if it keeps going at this rate,” said.

