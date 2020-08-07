Businesses to hear how to ride growth coming Gympie’s way

THE Gympie business community will learn from three of the heaviest hitters on the Sunshine Coast later this month when the Chamber of Commerce explores how to capitalise on the region’s enormous potential.

Caloundra Chamber of Commerce CEO Olivia Sainsbury, Peppi Bueti, director of QAPR and Aaron Flanagan, director of Eighty20 Partners, will address the breakfast meeting on Monday, August 17, at The Pavilion.

5 ways to get more from your digital subscription

Terry Rider and Bernard Salt have tagged Gympie as a major future growth area, and the speakers have been chosen for the advice they can share on how to capitalise on that potential.

READ MORE: Experts still unsure why new Gympie highway is falling apart

Mayor Glen Hartwig will give his thoughts in a wrap-up Q and A with Chamber president Tony Goodman.

A light, individual serving breakfast will be available from The Madhatter & Co. The event is being run in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. Gympie Chamber of Commerce has a specific safety plan in place. You will be asked to sign in on arrival for COIVD-19 tracking purposes.

Mr Bueti is the director of Sunshine Coast based public relations and stakeholder engagement firm QAPR.

Andrew Wallace MP with Olivia Sainsbury, CEO of Caloundra Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Selina Smith, Secretary of the Caloundra Business Alliance, and Stuart Coward, LNP Candidate for Caloundra.

He has over 25 years experience as a communications and marketing professional, working on projects from large master planned communities and infrastructure projects through to SMEs and not for profit groups. He has also tutored public relations students at the University of the Sunshine Coast and is an executive member of the Maroochydore Chamber of Commerce.

He is a past board member of the Italian Chamber of Commerce Qld, and a committee member of the Sunshine Coast Mayoral Ball and the Sunshine Coast Multicultural Advisory Group.

Ms Sinsbury is the CEO of the Caloundra Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the largest Chamber in Queensland. She represents and advocates on behalf of 500 businesses to all three levels of government. She leads a team that delivers:

30+ events to its members and the community each year;

Communication and education across various platforms;

Community projects such as CCTV systems to increase safety in the community and customer service professional development programs Olivia Sainsbury of Caloundra Chamber of Commerce and Trevor Larkins of Q Advertising at the Caloundra Chamber of Commerce Better Business Breakfast, The Digital Invasion, in the Events Centre.

Aaron Flanagan is the director of Eighty20 Partners. Eighty20 Partners collaborates with its clients to achieve more with less, developing practical and measurable growth strategies.

His clients include the Sunshine Coast Council, University of the Sunshine Coast, Big Pineapple Renewal, Australian Cycling Academy, Happinets Adventure Parks and Brisbane Basketball.

Mr Flanagan moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2015 to lead the Aussie World Tourism Precinct as chief operating officer.

He was subsequently appointed Chair of the Sunshine Coast Council’s Regional Economic Development Taskforce for Tourism, Sport & Leisure, a role he fulfilled for 2½ years. Mr Flanagan has also served on the board of the Sunshine Coast Sports Federation and has recently joined the board of regional community organisation; the Compass Institute.

He and Mr Bueti will provide a perspective on the Gympie region’s future economic prosperity and will address three key themes:

brand building strategy

developing a compelling value proposition; and

establishing an effective communication strategy to achieve success

Go to the Chamber of Commerce website to register