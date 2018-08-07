Business wants green light to night fly at Kybong airport

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

(LETTER sent to Gympie Regional Council)

I refer to the email from Andrew Bray sent to us on July 27, regarding council endorsement of operational changes to Gympie Aerodrome.

I further refer you to my email addressed to Mayor Curran and CC'd to yourself on July 30, and my numerous phone calls to council...all of which have gone unanswered.

As you have been previously made aware, any changes to operating conditions at Gympie aerodrome have an effect on our business.

Kybong Airport aerial image Contributed

In particular, the ban on night flying is a devastating blow for us.

We hold CASA approval to conduct night flying training and require the use of Gympie Aerodrome at night to achieve the delivery of our training courses.

We have students waiting now to do night flying and have been left in a very difficult financial and professional position due to council's actions.

Kybong Airport in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

The night flying we require to undertake at Gympie Aerodrome is of a very limited nature, has a good safety case and has little or no impact to the amenity of the local residents or community.

Our required usage is as follows:

Due to the limitations of lighting and infrastructure at Gympie Aerodrome (YGYM), our courses contain no actual night flying training at YGYM. All of our night flying sorties are designed to be carried out primarily away from Gympie at other aerodromes such as YBSU.

The Recreational Flying Company Pty Ltd. Director & Chief Flying Instructor Paul McKeown. Tanya Easterby

We do, however, need to depart from and arrive at Gympie once (only) per night sortie in order to facilitate the normal movement to and from our operating base. Night operations at Gympie are conducted using the aerodrome's portable lighting system and are conducted with a ground safety officer always in attendance.

No night circuit training will be conducted by us at Gympie.

No solo night flying (by students) will be conducted by us at Gympie.

Our fixed wing aircraft are very quiet and barely audible during approach to land.

All night flying is undertaken by very experienced and qualified night flying instructors.

No night take-offs on our sorties are expected to occur after 7pm local time.

No night landings on our sorties are expected to occur after 10pm local time.

Recreational Flying Company Launch: Warren Truss and Paul McKeown. Patrick Woods

Mr Curran, I am requesting you to urgently and earnestly re-consider your position on night flying at Gympie and consider the affect this ban is having on us.

I acknowledge the statement in Mr Bray's email that 'night flying will be reconsidered... (in the future).....' but this position would represent an unacceptable wait for us.

The economic effect of a night flying ban for us is serious and immediate.

Please consider issuing us an immediate dispensation to continue our operations whilst we pursue the matter together further.

Paul McKeown,

The Recreational Flying Co

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

Wild dog trapping

GYMPIE Regional Council, in partnership with two others, is conducting a workshop teaching participants about wild dog trapping.

If these three partners know anything at all about dogs, they would have put up a photo of a "real wild dog”, not a black and tan working kelpie. Honestly, it beggars belief the lack of knowledge of all three participants.

J. Miller,

Gympie

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

A right to voice concerns - a letter from Tim Jerome

IN RESPONSE to Mr Plant's letter "Tim Jerome stop complaining”.

When I talk to the community, myself and others are mystified about Mr Plant's statement that there might be some councillor vacancies after December 1, 2018, when the Integrity Commissioner visits.

I can only assume that he is talking about the three councillors who are standing up and voicing their concerns about Mayor Curran and CEO Smith's administration.

Surely councillors have the right to voice their concerns?

The question I need to ask on behalf of the community is where or who gave you this information? The community has not heard of possible sackings of councillors before this time.

So, my question is who or how close literally are you to the source of this information?

Tim Jerome,

Traveston