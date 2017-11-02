Business proud to sponsor community events

SPEEDWAY STAR: Gympie driver Paddy Brennan is back on track in 2017 after several seasons out of the sport after help from major sponsor TSR.

SPEEDWAY STAR: Gympie driver Paddy Brennan is back on track in 2017 after several seasons out of the sport after help from major sponsor TSR. Tom Daunt

COMMUNITY involvement is something Tony and his team take extremely seriously and as such TSR have been actively sponsoring community events, some for more than two decades.

For example, for the past 20 years TSR has been a major contributor to the Gympie Show Society and as such have had a direct impact on the Gympie community.

"Tony Stephens Refrigeration has long been a valued partner of the Gympie Show,” show society secretary Sarah Niemand said.

"Without their dedicated and generous sponsor and trade support over many years, the show would not be what it is today.

"It is the consistent and reliable commitment of local businesses like TSR that has allowed the show to grow and bring its special magic to thousands of people since 1877.”

Another big community event TSR is proud to have supported is the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night.

Every year since 2007, different associations have banded together to host the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night in Nelson Reserve and since the start TSR has been one of the sponsors of this great event.

The night features stalls, kids' entertainment, rides, a laser light show, a free concert attracting some pretty big names and, of course, a spectacular fireworks display.

Sporting associations are big winners too, with TSR sponsoring the Cooloola Heat hockey team for the past 13 years.

They also sponsored the Gympie Gold Cricket team for a number of years.

For the past two years, TSR has come on board as the major sponsor for the Paddy Brennan Racing team at speedway.

In addition to being one of TSR's star apprentices, Pat Brennan (or Paddy as he is known to the racing public) is a superstar of the speedway.

Finishing his junior season with a Queensland championship and a third at the national titles in 2015, Paddy took last year off to focus on building a new car with help from the TSR sponsorship money.

"We raced in juniors and we were going to have a year off so we decided to build a new car,” he said.

"It took a couple of years.

"We were in the shed every night just having a crack.

"I didn't race at all while we were building the car.

"The decision was to just relax a bit because we were so gung-ho.

"I wanted to start racing the year after but we ran into some budget problems.”

That's where the sponsorship help from TSR came in handy but something the team was happy to do, with Paddy becoming the first production sedan driver to set a new lap record at Kingaroy Speedway recently, smashing the 17-second barrier and old record of 17.034 seconds to set a time of 16.968 seconds.