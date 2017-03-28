Business network for Rainbow Beach

Michael Read is one of the business network organisers.

RAINBOW Beach business owners took the initiative recently to come up with strategies to deal with the ebb and flow of the tourism industry.

A meeting was held in the function room at Coffee Rocks @ Rainbow and some long-time business owners commented they had never seen so many local operators in the one room at a meeting.

The meeting was the idea of local businessmen and women who felt something needed to be done to bring more visitors to town and in turn help all businesses to improve their off-peak times.

Michael Read from The Plantation Resort was one organiser.

"As every business owner in town knows, when Rainbow is busy it is very busy and it's hard to find enough staff to cope with the massive influx of visitors,” Mr Read said.

"But when it is quiet it is very quiet and it is these quieter times when the town needs more visitors.”

There were 78 business owners or their representatives at the meeting, which Mr Read said showed Rainbow's businesses wanted ways to attract more customers.

Attendees were walked through a network idea with an on-screen presentation.

The network would create a group of businesses that committed to working together to promote each other's businesses.

A jointly funded local contract marketing manager would work to bring more visitors to Rainbow Beach via events, online marketing, corporate business and other methods.

The role would be, but not limited to, helping with existing events, bringing events to town, running regular meetings, keeping business owners up to date, helping new and existing businesses, attending trade shows to promote network members, and working with tourism bodies and local council on town issues.

It was also suggested to build a website to be the face of Rainbow Beach.

The group wants to incorporate as many local businesses into the network as possible, and Mr Read said any Rainbow Beach businesses wanting to join could contact him directly on 0428 937 005.

The next meeting will be held in about two weeks.