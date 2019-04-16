Business named Queensland's best franchise

TOP JOB: Clark Rubber Kawana was awarded the Queensland Best Practice Franchise for 2018 in the Clark Rubber network.

A KAWANA business has been recognised as Queensland's best franchise.

Clark Rubber franchise owners Derrek and Julie Geel took out the Queensland Best Practice Franchise for 2018 for their Kawana store.

Mr and Mrs Geel joined the Clark Rubber network in 2013 and attribute their success to establishing a strong presence within their local community.

They said the loyal support received from the community and the hard working team at the Kawana store team both played a major role in winning the award.

They also recognised the assistance and encouragement received from fellow franchisees and thanked Clark Rubber for all of the opportunities they received to date.

From the locals they employ in their store, to a well-developed understanding of customers' needs, Mr and Mrs Geel have adapted a dedicated focus on supporting the local community and providing an excellent customer experience.

The Queensland Best Practice Franchise award recognises results across multiple areas of the business, including customer service, customer experience, store presentation, stock management and overall sales performance.

It was created to acknowledge franchisees who have made an outstanding contribution to the Clark Rubber group and their local community.

The achievement was presented by Chairman Chris Malcolm at the Clark Rubber National Franchise Conference Gala Dinner held on the Gold Coast April 4.

Located on Nicklin Way, Clark Rubber Kawana has been a part of the local community for more than 14 years and offers "Everything Pools, Foam and Rubber" to help meet the needs of the growing region.