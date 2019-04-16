Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP JOB: Clark Rubber Kawana was awarded the Queensland Best Practice Franchise for 2018 in the Clark Rubber network.
TOP JOB: Clark Rubber Kawana was awarded the Queensland Best Practice Franchise for 2018 in the Clark Rubber network. Contributed
Business

Business named Queensland's best franchise

by Kristen Booth
16th Apr 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KAWANA business has been recognised as Queensland's best franchise.

Clark Rubber franchise owners Derrek and Julie Geel took out the Queensland Best Practice Franchise for 2018 for their Kawana store.

Mr and Mrs Geel joined the Clark Rubber network in 2013 and attribute their success to establishing a strong presence within their local community.

They said the loyal support received from the community and the hard working team at the Kawana store team both played a major role in winning the award.

They also recognised the assistance and encouragement received from fellow franchisees and thanked Clark Rubber for all of the opportunities they received to date.

From the locals they employ in their store, to a well-developed understanding of customers' needs, Mr and Mrs Geel have adapted a dedicated focus on supporting the local community and providing an excellent customer experience.

The Queensland Best Practice Franchise award recognises results across multiple areas of the business, including customer service, customer experience, store presentation, stock management and overall sales performance.

It was created to acknowledge franchisees who have made an outstanding contribution to the Clark Rubber group and their local community.

The achievement was presented by Chairman Chris Malcolm at the Clark Rubber National Franchise Conference Gala Dinner held on the Gold Coast April 4.

Located on Nicklin Way, Clark Rubber Kawana has been a part of the local community for more than 14 years and offers "Everything Pools, Foam and Rubber" to help meet the needs of the growing region.

clark rubber clark rubber kawana kawana business state award
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Woman in serious condition, 3 others injured in Gympie crash

    premium_icon Woman in serious condition, 3 others injured in Gympie crash

    News A child and baby were also hurt in the two-vehicle crash that happened just before 9am.

    • 16th Apr 2019 9:59 AM
    'Fraud' call over state fishing reform plan

    premium_icon 'Fraud' call over state fishing reform plan

    News Fishing families are among victims of plan to privatise the fishery

    Two children missing for more than a week

    Two children missing for more than a week

    News The two children have autism and intellectual impairments

    Clive’s offer to workers a ‘slap in the face’

    premium_icon Clive’s offer to workers a ‘slap in the face’

    News Federal Government has already paid workers most of entitlement