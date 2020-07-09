Business leaders praise optometrist who ‘gave everything’

TOP BUSINESS LEADER: The South Burnett business community are remembering Malcolm Lee See as a top business figure in the region. Picture: Contributed

TOP BUSINESS LEADER: The South Burnett business community are remembering Malcolm Lee See as a top business figure in the region. Picture: Contributed

Kingaroy's Chamber of Commerce has praised optometrist Malcolm Lee See as a "quiet achiever" in the business community following his tragic passing.

Mr Lee See sadly lost his life on June 30 when he crashed his car along the D'Aguilar Hwy.

Business leaders such as KCC president Damien Martoo remembered the 68-year-old as a hardworking and kind businessman.

"Malcolm was one of those quiet achievers, and he did what he did and made no fanfare out of it," he said.

"From a business perspective he came in each day to service his clients, and gave everything for them."

Mr Martoo has driven past the optometrist's office since the accident, and noticed the large amount of customers returning to pick up their records.

"To have such longevity in a small town over 30 years is huge," Mr Martoo said.

"For a professional service such as optometry to move to the area and stay for that long is massive.

"These are type of people we want to open businesses in our region."

Mr Martoo has been the KCC president since November, but has been on its executive committee for some time.

Mr Lee See's son Wayne spoke of his dad's love for the town, saying it was the reason he stayed in Kingaroy while the family moved to Brisbane.

"This just shows the commitment he had to his clients," Mr Martoo explained.

"There's so many people that are quick to pack up and relocate their business to bigger areas to make a go of it.

Adored Kingaroy Optometrist Malcolm Lee See will be missed by his family and the South Burnett Community. Picture: Contributed

"For him to stay around to continue his business while his family were away showed the person he was, committed to his clients."

Mr Martoo believes the business community are navigating well since the coronavirus pandemic, saying everyone has been "head down, bum up".

"There's been a whole lot invested into the community over the last several months, with hundreds of thousands of dollars going toward projects," he said.

"I think our region, the North, South, and Central Burnett are sitting pretty well at the moment.

"We've got good councils we can work along side, and everything moving forward is promising."