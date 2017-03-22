Business leaders hope community keeps Muster afloat

BUSINESS leaders hope to see community spirit help keep the "vital” Muster afloat.

Musicians Garage owner Taurean Thompson said the festival was a huge boost for the economy and would survive on the shoulders of community support.

"People who are concerned about the future of the Muster should get behind it and put their concerns to rest,” Mr Thompson said.

Lincoln Phelps shared Mr Thompson's belief, saying "people power can create change”.

The co-owner of the Royal Hotel urged people who were concerned about the Muster's future to get involved with the event.

"It's a vital part of our culture and a hallmark of the region,” Mr Phelps said.

Casa Bella owner Tony Goodman said he was initially alarmed when he heard about the resignations, but hoped there remained time for the event to be a success.

"It's such an iconic event...it's vitally important that it continues to go ahead. It helps put Gympie on the map.”