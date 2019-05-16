Business leader blasts Gympie council on 'business barriers'

COMMENT: Dennis Jurss makes a point during panel discussion, as he shared the spotlight with town planner Greg Martoo and Gympie Regional Council's Gympie Futures manager Lyn Banford, but it is unlikely the council would have liked what Mr Jurss had to say.

GYMPIE Regional Council is letting the side down when it comes to promoting Gympie's economic future,” leading businessman Dennis Jurss said yesterday.

Mr Jurss was on the discussion panel at yesterday's Chamber of Commerce business breakfast, which featured leading real estate expert Terry Ryder.

Although the council did its best by contributing a big part of Mr Ryder's fee, Mr Jurss called for the council to be more helpful to people trying to generate prosperity.

The function had just heard Mr Ryder say property prices only rise, as they are doing in Gympie region, if there is something else happening in the local economy.

"While not wanting to offend the people here from the council,” Mr Jurss said, "There is certainly a perception that Gympie Regional Council isn't a council that's here to help you.

"I've only had limited experience dealing with our council in the last year or so and it's probably 15 years since I had previous experience, but it used to be that council did help you, but now you do it in spite of council rather than with its assistance,” he said.

"And that isn't the way to move forward. That isn't what has made these other places (such as Geelong and Parkes, as mentioned by Mr Ryder) leap ahead of the pack.

"I don't know if we want to be just a dormitory suburb of the Sunshine Coast.”

Mr Ryder said the highway could do more than provide a means of commuting, it could also be an asset that would attract industry to Gympie.